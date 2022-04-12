Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 530 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 530 ($6.91) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HSBA. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.25) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 715 ($9.32) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.30) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.16) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 553.82 ($7.22).

LON HSBA traded down GBX 12.70 ($0.17) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 520.60 ($6.78). 28,009,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,121,500. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.39). The company has a market capitalization of £105.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 521.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 469.57.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.36), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($368,092.16).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

