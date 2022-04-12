Critical Review: Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) versus Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) and Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.8% of Immuneering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Inozyme Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Inozyme Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Immuneering and Inozyme Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuneering $2.08 million 87.26 -$33.54 million N/A N/A Inozyme Pharma N/A N/A -$56.62 million ($2.39) -1.95

Immuneering has higher revenue and earnings than Inozyme Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Immuneering and Inozyme Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuneering N/A N/A N/A Inozyme Pharma N/A -43.36% -39.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Immuneering and Inozyme Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuneering 0 1 5 0 2.83 Inozyme Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Immuneering presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 394.19%. Inozyme Pharma has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 480.65%. Given Inozyme Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inozyme Pharma is more favorable than Immuneering.

Summary

Immuneering beats Inozyme Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Immuneering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors. The company also has five oncology programs in the discovery stage that are designed to target components of the MAPK or mTOR pathway; and two discovery stage neuroscience programs. Immuneering Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc., a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis. It has a license agreement with Yale University for specified therapeutic and prophylactic products. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

