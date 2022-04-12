Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $44.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.81, but opened at $22.00. Cross Country Healthcare shares last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 436 shares.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,417,000 after purchasing an additional 64,390 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 66,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $833.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

