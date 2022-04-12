Crown (NYSE:CCK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $127.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Crown Holdings has been witnessing strong demand across all product lines and geographies, which are generating strong earnings. It expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $8.00-$8.20 in 2022. The company will gain from the increasing global beverage can demand as consumers prefer cans over other packaging formats. Crown Holdings continues to implement several projects, which include both the construction of new plants and addition of production lines to existing facilities to meet this demand. Markets such as North America, Europe and Mexico are experiencing higher volumes and market expansion. However, supply chain headwinds, higher freight and raw material costs might impact the company's margin. Crown Holdings' earnings estimates for the first-quarter 2022 and current year have thus undergone downward revisions lately.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CCK. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.42. The company had a trading volume of 21,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,385. Crown has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,433,000 after acquiring an additional 26,227 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Crown by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crown by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 32,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 520,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after buying an additional 41,321 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

