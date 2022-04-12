CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €80.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.96) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 28th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($56.52) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €65.58 ($71.29).

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €64.15 ($69.73) on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €49.80 ($54.13) and a 12-month high of €72.68 ($79.00). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

