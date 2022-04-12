CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CEVMY opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

