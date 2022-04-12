CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CEVMY opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $20.25.
About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (CEVMY)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.