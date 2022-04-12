Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1,947.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,145,000 after acquiring an additional 166,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.00.

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.58. 943,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,055. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $189.50 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

