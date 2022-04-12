Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) vs. FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Head to Head Survey

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Customers Bancorp and FB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp 0 3 5 0 2.63 FB Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00

Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $73.79, suggesting a potential upside of 62.60%. FB Financial has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.13%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than FB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Customers Bancorp and FB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp 36.64% 32.38% 1.84% FB Financial 31.03% 13.04% 1.50%

Risk and Volatility

Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FB Financial has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Customers Bancorp and FB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp $858.75 million 1.74 $314.65 million $8.85 5.13 FB Financial $613.25 million 3.19 $190.29 million $3.96 10.39

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FB Financial. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of FB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of FB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats FB Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans. It also offers traditional banking activities, including mobile phone banking, internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, merchant processing services, cash vault, controlled disbursements, positive pay, cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 12 full-service branches, as well as limited production and administrative offices in Southeastern Pennsylvania, including Bucks, Berks, Chester, Philadelphia, and Delaware Counties; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Rye Brook and New York; Hamilton, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; Washington D.C.; Chicago, Illinois; Dallas, Texas; Orlando, Florida; and Wilmington, North Carolina. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

FB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business. The company also provides owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate commercial, residential real estate 1-4 family mortgage, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, construction, land acquisition, residential lines of credit, and land development loans; and consumer and other loans, such as car, boat, and other recreational vehicle loans, as well as manufactured homes without real estate and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services through its bank branch networks in the southeastern United States; an internet delivery channel; and trust, insurance, and investment services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 82 full-service bank branches and 9 limited-service branches locations throughout Tennessee, North Alabama, Southern Kentucky, and North Georgia; and 23 mortgage offices throughout the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as First South Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FB Financial Corporation in 2016. FB Financial Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

