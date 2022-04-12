Cwm LLC Acquires New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,169.21 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,294.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2,351.95.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,734.74.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

