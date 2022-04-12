Cwm LLC Buys New Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IR opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

Several research firms have commented on IR. Barclays cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

