Cwm LLC Invests $363,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,769.5% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 877,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after purchasing an additional 830,780 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,753,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12.

