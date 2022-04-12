Cwm LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of PPA stock opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.56.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

