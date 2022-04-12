Cwm LLC Makes New $372,000 Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,591 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 85.00.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 39.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 51.93. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of 33.46 and a 1 year high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.31 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

