Cwm LLC Purchases New Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 477,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,130 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 122,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,175,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $978,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESRT. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.41. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

