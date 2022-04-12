Cwm LLC Takes $350,000 Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 58,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,732,000.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

