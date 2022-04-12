Cwm LLC Takes $420,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $147,976,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $90,133,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 98.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,038,000 after purchasing an additional 208,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,492,000 after purchasing an additional 179,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $334.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $299.68 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.77.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

