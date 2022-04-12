D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $295,000 in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ichor in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 4,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ichor in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $61.36. The company has a market cap of $845.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.11.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ichor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

