D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $317,000 in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 674.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Bankshares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 69,481 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.18. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $237.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.16 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.88%.

Several research firms have commented on UBSI. DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

