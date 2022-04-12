D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 200 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 991,029 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $60,819,000 after acquiring an additional 640,874 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820,817 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 580,203 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $158,486,000 after acquiring an additional 505,093 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $117,478,000 after buying an additional 372,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Shares of LPX opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

