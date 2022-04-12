D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 36,126 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Photronics by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after buying an additional 389,693 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 669,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 529,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 35,447 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAB opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $929.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,079 shares of company stock worth $978,496. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

