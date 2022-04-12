D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,392 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,862,000. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 18,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $96.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $97.61.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

