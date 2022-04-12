D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,274 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 31,131 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,820,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 308,332 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,816 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,829,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,303,000 after purchasing an additional 117,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRZ. Raymond James raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

