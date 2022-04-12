D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 9,464 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 75,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 328,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23.

