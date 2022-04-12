D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RPC by 493.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in RPC by 12.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 340,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 38,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in RPC by 310.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 196,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 148,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 415,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $4,125,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

RES stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 372.79 and a beta of 1.60. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $12.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.