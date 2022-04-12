D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Down 3.8%

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. 9,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 755,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $2.33. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 418.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEPS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

