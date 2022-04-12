Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading 6% Higher

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.17. 19,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,638,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DADA shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dada Nexus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

