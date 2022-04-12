Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Receives $46.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTRUY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($48.91) to €50.00 ($54.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($45.65) price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS DTRUY opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.03. Daimler Truck has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

