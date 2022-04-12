Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

DANOY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Danone in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised Danone from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Danone from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danone from €51.00 ($55.43) to €56.00 ($60.87) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Danone from €62.00 ($67.39) to €55.00 ($59.78) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. Danone has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

