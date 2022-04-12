Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DRI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $126.54 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $164.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.15 and its 200 day moving average is $142.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

