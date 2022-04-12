Datamine FLUX Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $266,499.10 and $11,424.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,978.08 or 0.07498309 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,753.82 or 1.00093646 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,199,964 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

