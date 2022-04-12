Datto (NYSE:MSP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 18,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 609,617 shares.The stock last traded at $34.69 and had previously closed at $34.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSP. Mizuho cut their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Datto alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Datto news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $430,467.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Severance sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $44,620.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,783 shares of company stock valued at $6,652,944 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,653,000. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter worth about $27,493,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,686,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Datto by 21.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after buying an additional 300,280 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Datto by 667.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 262,501 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.