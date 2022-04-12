Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Stride were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 107.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 188.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stride by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after buying an additional 407,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Stride by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average is $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

