Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Invests $86,000 in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,369,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,353,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,386,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,116,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

PAYO opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $139.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

PAYO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

