Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 2,216 Shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.23% of urban-gro worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of urban-gro by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of urban-gro by 382.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

UGRO stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17. urban-gro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $93.88 million, a PE ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 1.12.

urban-gro ( NASDAQ:UGRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). urban-gro had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that urban-gro, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UGRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded urban-gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on urban-gro in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

