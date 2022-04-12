Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after buying an additional 1,995,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,637,000 after buying an additional 988,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,399,000 after purchasing an additional 967,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.83.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $308.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $294.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

