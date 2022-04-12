Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 125 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $55,530,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,091,000 after buying an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $262.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.72. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $248.42 and a one year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.71.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.