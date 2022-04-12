Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 125 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 519.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 20,003 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $262.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.42 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.72.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.71.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

