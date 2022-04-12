Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 554 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,979 shares of company stock worth $26,209,988. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $153.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

