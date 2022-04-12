DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 16,838 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,838 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 512 shares of company stock valued at $46,801 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ED opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.98 and its 200-day moving average is $82.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

