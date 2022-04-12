DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 200,146 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 113.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,146 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Invitation Homes worth $16,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVH. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INVH opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 91.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.05.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.34.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

