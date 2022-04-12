DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 3,617 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $18,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 41.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.11.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $216.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.11 and a 200 day moving average of $208.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $167.37 and a one year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.39%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

