DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,202,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,059,000 after purchasing an additional 109,566 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Syneos Health by 42.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,488,000 after purchasing an additional 653,520 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Syneos Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,806,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,024,000 after buying an additional 59,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,116,000 after buying an additional 45,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,057,000 after buying an additional 24,939 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $81.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.48 and a 1-year high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

