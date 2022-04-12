DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,352 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NetEase were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 1,423.5% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day moving average of $97.95. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $120.84.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.11.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

