DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Duke Realty worth $21,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Duke Realty by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Duke Realty by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 293,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 420,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.27.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.73. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

