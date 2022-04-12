DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.96 Million Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,719 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Essential Utilities worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1,190.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTRG opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.53. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.71 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

WTRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

