DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $8.42 Million Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Teck Resources worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 159,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Teck Resources by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 41,917 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

NYSE:TECK opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Teck Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.