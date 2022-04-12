DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $9.66 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184,262 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Twilio were worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after acquiring an additional 920,349 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,324,000 after purchasing an additional 621,427 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $118,167,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,141,000 after buying an additional 346,907 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,013 shares of company stock worth $3,788,559 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.52.

Twilio stock opened at $145.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.