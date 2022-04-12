DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $10.39 Million Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,391,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after buying an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 59,780.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,927,000 after buying an additional 4,002,927 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at about $226,273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 204.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,905,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,996,000 after buying an additional 1,280,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,915,000. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,430 shares of company stock worth $1,798,689.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on RBLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.
Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
