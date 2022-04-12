DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 32,942 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,942 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Apartment Income REIT worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

NYSE:AIRC opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $55.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $582,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Sperling purchased 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $39,923.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 and have sold 41,500 shares valued at $2,184,830. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Profile (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.