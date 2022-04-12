DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 24,500 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,094 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.13% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,991 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.97. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $63.59 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 156.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

